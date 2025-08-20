SINGER and pianist Jeremy Sassoon and his band will take the audience in Lichfield on a “foot-stomping” celebration of some of popular Jewish songwriters next month.

They will explore the golden era of Gershwin and the Great American Songbook through to modern artists such as Amy Winehouse and Billy Joel.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“One of Lichfield’s favourites, Jeremy Sassoon is back for another evening of top-class music in this fabulous venue.”

Tickets for the show on 13th September are £22 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.