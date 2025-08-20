A MAN has become the fifth generation of his family to take the helm of a local business.

James Price will become CEO of Arthur Price as the 123-year-old firm enters a new chapter.

He will succeed his father, Simon, who will take on the position of chairman.

James joined Arthur Price in 2012 after completing his university studies and gaining experience at a direct marketing agency.

Beginning his Arthur Price apprenticeship aged 23, James worked across all departments, and more recently managed the Sheffield factory and led the hotel, catering and hospitality sales division.

He said:

“For as long as I can remember Arthur Price has been my passion. I remember as a small child going into work with my dad, also seeing my grandfather in his office. “Working in a family business isn’t a job, it’s a way of life and I look forward to stepping into these special shoes. “My father has transformed the business from being mostly known for luxury cutlery to a tableware brand with growing sales both in the UK and abroad. His ability to navigate challenges like recessions and a pandemic has been nothing short of inspiring. “As I step into this role, I will always welcome his wisdom and guidance. “We also have an incredible team and together, I aim to uphold our legacy and contribute to the continued success of this iconic British brand.”

Simon, who started his Arthur Price journey in 1982 said:

“My father instilled in me the importance of experiencing every facet of the company, from working in the warehouse to selling on the road. James has undertaken the same journey and has excelled, demonstrating now he is more than ready to take the baton. “As chairman, I will gradually step back from daily operations and focus on planning, ensuring Arthur Price remains at the forefront of British cutlery across the globe. “I also wish to do more voluntary work. I’ve been fortunate to be able to support the charitable sector and look forward to contributing even more “The role is called CEO but I think a more appropriate title is guardian –someone entrusted with safeguarding the Arthur Price name and brand for future generations. I know the future of the company couldn’t be in safer hands.”