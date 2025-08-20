AN eatery in Whittington is getting into the Bavarian spirit with an Oktoberfest night.

Tickets have gone on sale for the event Main Street Cafe on 4th October.

It will feature a five-course sharing menu including chicken schnitzel strips, wurst and sauerkraut, warm pretzels with beer cheese dip, German cheesy pasta with caramelised onions and roast potatoes, and apple strudel with vanilla ice cream.

Sittings will take place at 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Tickets are £39.95 and can be booked online at mainstcafe.co.uk/shop.