AN exhibition of digital drawings will go on display in Lichfield next month.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host work by Lizz Tuckerman from 2nd to 27th September.

A spokesperson said:

“When Covid struck, Lizz retained her sanity by walking her old dog through Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens. She took photographs and then selected particular images, which were developed with digital drawing. “Only later did she realise that the images are about the value of green spaces and represent imaginary utopian places of peace and recuperation. “Printed on watercolour paper, the drawings are displayed in a variety of old picture frames, refurbished to produce art that is engaging yet authentic.”