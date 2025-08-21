MORE than 20 drivers have been clocked travelling over the speed limit in Alrewas in just one hour.

The Community Speedwatch team was joined by PCSO Maggie Griffiths as motorists were monitored on the Rugeley Road between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday (19th August).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A total of 1,134 vehicles drove through the location. Of those, 22 were reportable with a top speed of 41mph. “This stretch of road is a 30mph zone which is clearly marked. “Registered keepers of vehicles breaking the speed limit are contacted by letter explaining the potential risks and consequences of their dangerous behaviour. This letter serves as an educational reminder about speed limits and encourages safer driving. “If a vehicle is caught speeding for a third time within 12 months by Community Speedwatch the Police may conduct a background check on the vehicle registration and potentially arrange for a visit from the local policing team. “In areas where speeding issues persist, Staffordshire Police may also target those locations for more formal enforcement measures.”