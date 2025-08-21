JOBS could be at risk after plans were unveiled to close a large kiln at Armitage Shanks.

Owner the Villeroy and Boch Group said its plan for the Rugeley site is part of a proposal to enhance long-term business competitiveness and growth.

Around 100 workers could be impacted by the move.

Lichfield MP Dave Robertson said:

“I am concerned about these proposals and the potential impact on the livelihoods of dozens of my constituents. “Ceramics production in Armitage Shanks is not just livelihoods, it’s part of the heritage of our area. “It will undoubtedly be a very difficult time for a lot of people, but I remain committed to working with the company and trade union representatives to safeguard ceramics production in Armitage and to support as many livelihoods as possible.”/”

Villeroy and Boch Group said the plans were part of a wider evaluation of the company’s global manufacturing footprint.

Lisa Whitfield, Villeroy and Boch Group’s UK managing director, said:

“This is an incredibly difficult announcement to make. “We recognise the impact this proposal will have on our employees, their families and the community – and we are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our site manufacturing team.”

Villeroy and Boch will now enter a minimum formal 45-day collective consultation period with the trade unions and employee representatives in Armitage.

Justine Jones, from the GMB Union, said:

“This closure is bad for business and bad for Staffordshire. “We are on the verge of a house building revolution in this country, demand for UK manufactured sanitary goods could be at record highs. “Our ceramics firms are once again feeling the pinch of sky-high energy costs and our union will not stand by and let workers pay the price.”