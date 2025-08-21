A DEVELOPER behind a recently approved scheme in Lichfield says there is “need and demand” for new properties.

Approval has been granted for Miller Homes to build 200 new homes in Streethay.

Known as The Choristers, the new development will be built on a 7.8-hectare plot alongside an existing development and will be accessed via Morgan Mews.

It will include a range of one to five-bedroom homes.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said:

“Our previous development on land adjacent to this site demonstrated that there is a need and demand for new homes in Streethay – and we’re pleased to be bringing 200 quality, energy-efficient new homes to the area with The Choristers. “We are now preparing to move onto the site, with building work set to begin shortly. “We look forward to the first homes at The Choristers being released for sale later in 2025.”

Miller Homes plans to open a showhome at the development and to see the first residents to their new homes in 2026.