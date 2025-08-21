A DEVELOPER behind a recently approved scheme in Lichfield says there is “need and demand” for new properties.
Approval has been granted for Miller Homes to build 200 new homes in Streethay.
Known as The Choristers, the new development will be built on a 7.8-hectare plot alongside an existing development and will be accessed via Morgan Mews.
It will include a range of one to five-bedroom homes.
Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said:
“Our previous development on land adjacent to this site demonstrated that there is a need and demand for new homes in Streethay – and we’re pleased to be bringing 200 quality, energy-efficient new homes to the area with The Choristers.
“We are now preparing to move onto the site, with building work set to begin shortly.
“We look forward to the first homes at The Choristers being released for sale later in 2025.”
Miller Homes plans to open a showhome at the development and to see the first residents to their new homes in 2026.
How great is the need? How big is the ‘demand’? Can these conditions ever be met? Where are the people coming from that are populating these estates?
Lichfield does not produce much. A substantial part of its trading income is through tourism. The majority of its council income is through rates. These two circumstances are not compatible.
While many historic towns and cities have been able to protect their core significance Lichfield have succumbed to the blandisments of developers. This is not about need or demand it is about profit and money. No amount of public concern seems able to moderate this trend. There is, in reality, no end to the urban sprawl that will, in time, reduce Lichfield to another anonymous has been.
I hope a new Doctors is being build on the site as well
Westgate is struggling to cope with all the new patients and unable to close their books
Blindly building houses is not the answer we need the services as well it’s happening far too quickly and the developers just want to make money but when Lichfield has been ruined will move on.
NO MORE HOMES
Let Lichfield settle and the services catch up
It’s funny the developers never build where house prices are low ? They’ll always be a demand for Lichfield and they know they’ll get top dollar for every house.
The question we all want answering is when will the expansion of Lichfield stop ? You cannot keep building on the statement that “Need and demand” is the only rule to follow.