CELEBRATIONS are in full swing for pupils at a specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield after GCSE results were released.

Maple Hayes Hall saw almost a quarter of this year’s cohort of 21 gain five or more GCSEs at grade 4 or above.

The school’s leaders said the performance in English was “outstanding”, with76% of pupils achieving at least a grade 4.

Headteacher David Lowe said:

“I am really proud of them all for working so hard and they had excellent results. “This cohort has demonstrated remarkable determination and resilience, and we are thrilled to see their hard work paying off. “We can’t wait to see where their achievements take them next.”

Among this year’s standout success stories is Oliver Hill who celebrated excellent results, secured six GCSEs at grade 4 or above.

He said:

“I am really happy with my results and I’m so glad that I did so well. I am going to study arboriculture as I want to become a tree surgeon. I like working outdoors and I wanted to do something different, rather than have a desk job.”

Catherine Armstrong rounded out the top achievers with six GCSEs at grade 5 or above.

She said:

“I am so happy with these results. I want to go onto become a meteorologist one day and this will mean I can be a step closer to it.”

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal of the school, said:

“Well done to all our GCSE pupils in achieving such success. “We are so proud of their journey over the last few years and want to wish them all the best for the future.”