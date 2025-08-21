THE headteacher of a Burntwood school says she is “extremely proud” after students collected their GCSE grades.

Among the top performers at Chase Terrace Academy were Trek Vaughan, who achieved eight grade 9s and a grade 8, and Annabel Remmer, who achieved six grade 9s and a grade 8.

Headteacher Nicola Mason said:

“I’m extremely proud of every single one of our pupils. Their hard work, focus, and determination have paid off, and today’s results reflect that. “Whether they’re returning to join our Sixth Form, moving on to college or starting apprenticeships, we wish them all the very best for the future.”