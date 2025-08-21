A HEADTEACHER says students have achieved “first-rate results” in their GCSE examinations.

Lichfield Cathedral School saw 29% of grades between 7 and 9, with 17% in the top two bands.

Headteacher Sue Hannam said:

“These first-rate results are testament to the students’ hard work and their commitment to all aspects of school life.

“Individual effort and dedication were key to their success – and they were helped by supportive parents working in partnership with the school.

“These results are a celebration of all that has been achieved through the combination of high-quality teaching, exceptional pastoral care and being part of a community with a strong ethos of faith and service to others.

“I look forward to welcoming our students into the Sixth Form in September to continue their academic and personal development.”