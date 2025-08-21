Rhia Oliver and Daniel Aston-Bell from Access Bookings
Rhia Oliver and Daniel Aston-Bell from Access Bookings

A LICHFIELD business is celebrating accreditation success.

Travel management firm Access Bookings has achieved the Investors in People gold standard for the second time.

The accolade highlights organisations that demonstrate a commitment to delivering a positive and nurturing work environment.

Daniel Aston-Bell, HR business partner, at Access Bookings, said:

“Our people are our greatest asset and we constantly strive to create a workplace that is nurturing and dynamic at every level.

“Our team is supported to achieve both career development and work-life balance, and this, alongside an inclusive, collaborative environment, is what makes Access such a great place to work.”

Rhia Oliver, EDI and wellbeing lead at Access Bookings, added:

“Continuing to invest in our people is a key growth strategy for us – and scooping gold again means that every single person who took part in the process provided vital feedback on their experience of working at the company.”

