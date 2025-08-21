A TOM Brown goal earned Lichfield City a point in their midweek home clash with Belper Town.

The visitors put early pressure on Brendon Bunn’s goal, with a looping effort clearing the bar and a number of crosses testing the home side’s backline.

But it was City who broke the deadlock when Jude Taylor and Jack Edwards combined to tee up Brown for a back post finish midway through the half

The lead only lasted a matter of minutes though as Curtis Burrows steered the ball past Bunn to make it 1-1.

John Mills fired over the top as Lichfield looked to restore their lead – and then saw the same outcome when he tried a half-volley early in the second half.

Dan Lomas saw a near post effort saved after a cross from James Wilcock, while Joe Haines’ shot from distance was also kept out.

Belper went close with a strike that was deflected over the City bar by Jamie Spiers.

Lichfield were also search for a winner as the half progressed, but saw efforts from Edwards and Haines off target.