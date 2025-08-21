A LICHFIELD school has hailed students after another set of “excellent” GCSE results.

The Friary School’s Year 11 cohort matched preceding years’ top-ranking outcomes.

Among the high achievers were:

Headteacher Matt Allman said:

“This will be the final cohort I take through as headteacher at the school so it was a thrill – and to be honest a relief – that they continued with the superb results which we have been fortunate to achieve over the last decade or so.

“The group had a disrupted start to their education journey, but have come through at the end. We are all delighted for them and their families.

“We look forward to seeing many of them flourish further in our Sixth Form and wider academy trust.”