A LOCAL PCSO is preparing to say farewell to residents at a drop-in surgery in Shenstone.

Andrea Horsnall has confirmed her retirement from Staffordshire Police at the end of the month.

She will attend a final drop-in event at Shenstone Library between 11am and midday on Saturday (23rd August).

PCSO Horsnall said:

This will be my last surgery as I retire from Staffordshire Police on 1st September. “I am being replaced by Deryn Small, who is a very experienced PCSO and will be an asset to the community as she joins Tom Passmore and Hilary Barrett in serving everyone. “It has been a privilege working with everyone over the past nine years and I wish everyone the very best as they continue to build a strong community and take care of each other.”