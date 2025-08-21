RUNNERS are being invited to lace up their trainers for a local event.

The Shenstone 10k will return on 28th September, with participants starting and finishing at the village playing fields.

The event will also feature entertainment, stalls and refreshments.

A spokesperson said:

“All profits from the run will go towards Greysbrooke Primary School who will be using the money to continue their major project creating an exciting outdoor learning environment within the school grounds. “We will also be making donations to several local children’s charities and community groups.”

Participants must be aged over 15. Entry details can be found online at www.avtiming.com/shenstone.