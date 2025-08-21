A LICHFIELD school has praised the success of its students after they received their GCSE results.

Nether Stowe School leaders say they saw “a clear trend of improvement”, with a significant number of students achieving top grades across a broad range of subjects.

Headteacher Kirsty Jones said:

“We are incredibly proud of the results our students have achieved. “These outcomes reflect not only the academic talent within our school, but also the values we strive to live by every day. “Our students have shown real ambition in aiming high, resilience in the face of challenge and respect for themselves and others throughout their time at Nether Stowe. They thoroughly deserve today’s success. “As our students take their next steps – whether continuing into sixth form, college, apprenticeships or employment – we send them our warmest congratulations and wish them every success. “We are confident that the qualities they have developed during their time at Nether Stowe will serve them well in whatever path they choose.”

Among the success stories is Tilly-Mae Rowley who secured a grade 9, two grade 8s and six grade 7s.

Daisey Edwards achieved four grade 8s, three grade 7s and two grade 6s, while Connie Smith also secured a grade 9, four grade 8s and three grade 7s.