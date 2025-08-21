STUDENTS at a Lichfield school have been praised for their “exceptional” GCSE results.

The Year 11 youngsters at The Bridge Academy joined others across the country receiving their grades today (21st August).

Head of School Elliot Payne said:

“We are incredibly proud of our students and the progress they have made.

“These results are a testament to their hard work and the dedication of staff who have guided them every step of the way.

“It is especially pleasing to see success across both academic and vocational pathways, ensuring that our young people leave The Bridge Academy ready to take their next steps with confidence.”