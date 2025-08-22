POLICE have launched an investigation after three stolen cars and a van were discovered in Burntwood.

Officers were called to Coppice Lane at 6.15pm yesterday (21st August) after reports of a number of vehicles being left at a site.

Four of them were stolen – an Audi A1 from Cannock, a VW Golf from Warwickshire, a Vauxhall Vivaro van from Leicestershire and a BMW.

A 47-year-old woman from Lichfield has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft. Officers say she has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector David Rowlands, from CID, said:

“We’re determined to act proactively in the fight against vehicle crime across Staffordshire.

“Officers are using a range of tactics to go after those responsible and to protect the belongings of our communities. This includes working closely with our 24/7 road crime team, patrolling hotspot locations and using both covert and overt tactics to catch prolific offenders and to bring them to justice.”

