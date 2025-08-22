A LICHFIELD business owner is celebrating after scooping an award.

Samantha Young, owner of Skin Re-Treat, has been named Skin Specialist of the Year 2025 by The British Hair and Beauty Awards.

The accolade celebrates excellence in the beauty and wellness industry, with judges praising her expertise, dedication and the innovative treatments offered at her clinic at Pure Beauty on Upper St John Street.

Samantha said:

“I’m absolutely honoured to receive this award. “Supporting clients to feel confident in their skin is my passion and I’m proud to be bringing this recognition to Skin Re-Treat in Lichfield.”