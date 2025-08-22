TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died after a crash in Abbots Bromley.

Wesley Williams, from Smethwick, was involved in a collision with a car on the B5013 at 9.30pm on 12th August.

In a statement, the 25-year-old’s family said:

“He was a man of faith, kindness, and integrity. He cared deeply for the homeless and the less fortunate, reaching out to men, women, and children of all ages. “His compassion and love for people made him extraordinary, and his loss has left us and the community utterly heartbroken. “Wesley will forever be remembered as ‘the sunset seeker’ – a young man who chased beauty, lived by faith and cared deeply for others. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Following the incident, a 17-year-old from Stafford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released on bail with conditions while police investigations continue.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 863 of 12th August.