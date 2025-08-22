SMALL businesses are being urged to apply for funding that will help them reduce energy bills and make their buildings more efficient.

Lichfield District Council has secured £75,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to support projects that deliver lasting savings and cut carbon emissions.

Grants are available to cover up to 50% of project costs, with eligible improvements including installing LED lighting, adding solar panels and battery storage, using heat pumps and improving insulation.

All projects must be completed by March 2026.

Cllr Janice Silvester Hall, cabinet member for visitor economy, ecology and climate change, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our local business community to save money on energy bills and invest in greener, more sustainable buildings. “By providing match-funded support, we can help businesses take forward projects that not only cut costs but also contribute to our wider ambition of reducing carbon emissions across the district. “We’re keen for as many businesses as possible to benefit. I would encourage all eligible small businesses to look at this funding and apply before the deadline.”

Expressions of interest can be registered until 10am on 1st September. Businesses will need to provide details such as their project plan, annual energy usage, utility bills for the last 12 months and supporting information such as quotes or photos of the site.

For more details and to apply, visit the Lichfield District Council website.