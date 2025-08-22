A RUNNER has raised more than £5,000 for St Giles Hospice.

The charity challenge saw James Lewis cover 430 miles as he ran from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to Rugeley.

The 24-year-old took on the fundraiser to honour the care his late father received at the hospice.

No stranger to pushing himself in the name of the Whittington-based charity, James’ past fundraising efforts include a 24-hour blindfolded run and the Three Peaks Challenge.

He said:

“Every time I do these challenges, I learn new things – it’s a good way for me to understand my limits, learn lessons along the way and fundraise for a fantastic charity. “I finished the challenge in Rugeley, but it was important to me to stop off at St Giles Hospice on the way there – and the volunteers and staff gave me a fantastic welcome.”

Sam Colclough, senior events officer at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We’re just so incredibly proud of James. Watching him take on such an immense challenge with so much determination and heart has been nothing short of inspiring. “It’s a true testament to his strength and character. We’re all in absolute awe of what he’s doing.”