LICHFIELD will welcome intergalactic guests for an event next month.

Space Invasion is returning to the city on 20th and 21st September and will feature costumed characters from the world of TV and movie sci-fi.

The free event will take place at The Hub at St Mary’s and across the city centre.

People are also being invited to join in the fun by donning fancy dress.

Event organiser Simon Horton said:

“As Stormtroopers and Daleks invade Lichfield, it’s time to dig out your best sci-fi costume and join in the fun. “And don’t forget to pop into The Hub for a spot of Jedi training and Tardis spotting. “May the force be with you all.”

The event is being run in support of local charity The Stan Bowley Trust, and there will be a host of activities in and around The Hub over the weekend, including photo opportunities, a chance to train to become a Jedi knight, drawing workshops and sci-fi face painting m

For more details, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.