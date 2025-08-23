CHASETOWN were forced to settle for a point after drawing a blank against Vauxhall Motors.

Jack Langston fired over and Joey Butlin tested visiting keeper Reece Trueman in the opening exchanges.

It took until midway through the first half for Chasetown’s Curtis Pond to make a meaningful save as he kept out a Michael Burkey shot.

Nick Rushton fired over as Vauxhall Motors started the second period brightly, while at the other end Nathan Cameron saw a header kept out by Trueman.

The Scholars went close to bagging all three points late on, but Max Chimenes’ header was wide of the target.