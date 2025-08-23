RESIDENTS in Lichfield have enjoyed a community event after a visit from emergency services.

Whittle Street Park hosted PCSO Tom Passmore and the Blue Watch crew from Lichfield Community Fire Station.

The event was part of the St John’s Grange Community Group’s summer programme, which has been supported through Platform Housing Group’s Community Chest.

The initiative offers families that live on the estate the chance to come together for picnics and activities across the school holidays.

Children were able to meet their local PCSO and explore the fire engine, while the Blue Watch team gave demonstrations and spoke to families about fire safety.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins said:

“It was a fantastic day for our community. The children loved meeting the police and fire crews, and it’s wonderful to see them learning important lessons about safety in such an engaging way. “Events like these show how strong our community spirit is here at St John’s and I’d like to thank everyone who helped make the day so memorable.”

Community organiser Jane Francis added:

“We’re always looking for ways to bring our neighbours together and make sure local families feel supported. “Having the fire service and PCSO join us was a real highlight for the children – and a great reminder of the importance of safety in our community.”