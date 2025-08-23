HAMMERWICH saw their lead at the top of the table cut as they went down to a 104-run home loss against Fordhouses. The result allowed Milford Hall to close the gap in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division to just four points. The Hammers were sent into the field after losing the toss and made an early breakthrough when Oliver Jennings bowled Mubeen Rashid after the opener had scored just four. But 46 from Niall Cooper and a half century by number three Michael Gallear got the Fordhouses innings back on track. An unbeaten 93 from the impressive Saqib Akbar helped the visitors to 279-6 from their 50 overs. Hammerwich struggled to get going with the bat, finding themselves on 96-7 before Daniel Lynsky found his groove to hit 54 \u2013 but it proved to be too little too late as the hosts were eventually skittled out for 175. Adam Peat did much of the damage for Fordhouses with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-22.