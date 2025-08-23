HISTORIAN Lesley Smith will bring Katherine of Aragon back to life at a performance in Lichfield.

The story will explore a life which saw her born into one of the most powerful families in Europe before being widowed and then marrying Henry VIII.

A spokesperson said:

“After a very happy start to the marriage they went on to suffer a series of miscarriages.

“Their son died within weeks of his birth, although their daughter, Mary, would later become queen.

“Katherine herself was a powerful woman, rather than the slightly pathetic figure often portrayed in film and television, leading the English army in person against the Scots while Henry was in France.

“But Henry desperately wanted a male heir and after more than 20 years of marriage to Katherine, he divorced her to marry Anne Boleyn.

“Katherine died in isolation, near poverty and ill health when she was just 50 years old.”