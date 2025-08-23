A LICHFIELD pub has applied for planning permission to expand its outdoor facilities.

The Hedgehog, on Stafford Road, has applied for planning permission to add the new temporary “stretch tent”.

A planning statement said:

“Once the desired used of the tent has come to an end, the tent will be carefully dismantled and supporting pins removed. The area will then be returned to grass via either re-seeding or turfing area minimising any impact to site.”

