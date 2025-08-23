Isaac Rowley bowling for Lichfield. Picture: Nigel Parker/format94
Lichfield's Isaac Rowley. Picture: Nigel Parker/format94

LICHFIELD remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a defeat at Cannock.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat – a decision that looked questionable as Issac Rowley took two early wickets without a run being scored.

The city side looked to have a firm grip on the game as they had Cannock teetering on 104-6.

But Lichfield were left frustrated as Josh Bowker’s 68 and a 47 from Daniel Bowker eventually saw the home side reach 262 before being bowled out.

The response with the bat got off to a steady start as the city men reached 96-3.

But a series of quick wickets fell to leave Lichfield on 109-7.

Nick Richards made 52 as he steadied the ship, but the visitors were eventually skittled out for 200 as they fell to another defeat.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments