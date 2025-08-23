LICHFIELD remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a defeat at Cannock.
The hosts won the toss and opted to bat – a decision that looked questionable as Issac Rowley took two early wickets without a run being scored.
The city side looked to have a firm grip on the game as they had Cannock teetering on 104-6.
But Lichfield were left frustrated as Josh Bowker’s 68 and a 47 from Daniel Bowker eventually saw the home side reach 262 before being bowled out.
The response with the bat got off to a steady start as the city men reached 96-3.
But a series of quick wickets fell to leave Lichfield on 109-7.
Nick Richards made 52 as he steadied the ship, but the visitors were eventually skittled out for 200 as they fell to another defeat.