LICHFIELD remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a defeat at Cannock.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat – a decision that looked questionable as Issac Rowley took two early wickets without a run being scored.

The city side looked to have a firm grip on the game as they had Cannock teetering on 104-6.

But Lichfield were left frustrated as Josh Bowker’s 68 and a 47 from Daniel Bowker eventually saw the home side reach 262 before being bowled out.

The response with the bat got off to a steady start as the city men reached 96-3.

But a series of quick wickets fell to leave Lichfield on 109-7.

Nick Richards made 52 as he steadied the ship, but the visitors were eventually skittled out for 200 as they fell to another defeat.