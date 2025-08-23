A FIRST half goal was enough to earn all three points for Lichfield City at Carlton Town.

The decisive strike came with eight minutes on the clock when a Joe Haines free kick was blocked, but Luke Childs picked up the loose ball and beat a defender before firing a low shot home.

The home side tried to hit back immediately but saw a header go over City’s bar.

Carlton’s search for a leveller continued with an effort going narrowly wide, before Lichfield keeper Brendon Bunn was forced into a sharp save at his near post.

Ivor Green’s men went close to doubling their advantage before the break when Jordan Clement struck the upright and Kev Hemagou was just unable to touch home the loose ball.

Bunn made another good save at the start of the second half, while a header from the home side also went wide of the target.

At the other end, Jude Taylor curled an effort narrowly past the upright.

But Carlton continued to threaten an equaliser with Bunn again called into action to turn a close range strike around the post.

City again rattled the woodwork as Tom Brown saw his header hit the upright.

The chances were coming thick and fast at both ends as Carlton saw a good opportunity sail over Bunn’s bar, before Lichfield also went close with keeper Felix Annan doing well to deny Jamie Spiers.

But City saw out the game to earn a big three points on the road.