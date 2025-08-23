A FREE daytime concert will be held at Lichfield Cathedral.

Laurence Caldecott, from All Saints in Northampton, will play the organ at 11.30am on 26th August.

His programme of work will include music by Tomkins, Thiman and Harris.

