LOCAL groups are being invited to applying for funding to help people with Parkinson’s stay active.

The scheme, run by Parkinson’s UK, has handed out almost £700,000 since 2021.

The Physical Activity Grants programme can be accessed by community groups, exercise coaches, physios and activity providers who are connecting with those with Parkinson’s, with funding of up to £3,000 available per application.

Roma Hashim, from Parkinson’s UK, said:

“Following the success of our Physical Activity Grants in 2024, we are delighted to be offering new funding for Parkinson’s professionals, exercise coaches and local groups. “We hope to work with even more activity providers and to create new national partnerships in the coming months, as we help more people enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition. “The grants programme continues to grow year-on-year and we have seen so many success stories in that time. “As the UK’s leading charity for people living with Parkinson’s we can offer expert advice, support and training for exercise professionals, physios and activity providers who want to deliver more sessions for people living with the condition.”

The Physical Activity Grants programme is open for applications until 2nd October. For more information on how to apply, visit the Parkinson’s UK website or email physicalactivity@parkinsons.org.uk.