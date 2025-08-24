FAMILIES are being invited to roll up for a weekend of fun to mark the end of the school holidays.

From 10am to 4pm on 30th August Lichfield Cathedral will play host to magic shows, circus skills workshops and balloon giveaways.

From midday to 2.30pm the following day there will be craft activities and a performance from the team at Magical Mayhem.

It will also be the last weekend to enjoy The Ark at The Beach and view the International exhibition of Wildlife Photographer of the Year by the Natural History Museum.

Full details of the events can be found at www.lichfield-cathedral.org/summer.