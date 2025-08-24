A LICHFIELD student is hoping to set sail for an Olympic dream.

Promising sailor Harry Fenton has already completed on the global stage in his Topper dinghy in competitions such as the World Championships in Holland and the National Championships in Scotland.

Life on the water has proven to be a perfect sporting endeavour for the 13-year-old.

He said:

“I’ve fallen in love with sailing, so now I’m chasing a big dream – to one day represent my country at the Olympics. “Sailing has helped me through some tough times. I was diagnosed with dyslexia and now attend Maple Hayes Hall. “Being dyslexic has made some things harder, but sailing gives me confidence and a place where I feel free and focused.”

But with the need to upgrade his boat in order to progress and the requirement to travel across the country and the continent to compete, Harry is now on the lookout for support to help him achieve his potential.

“My parents work hard to support my dreams, but to keep progressing I need help covering the growing cost that comes with training and competing at a high level. “I am currently saving up to replace my current Topper, which is around 20 years old, and get a new trailer. This will cost around £5,000.”

Anyone able to support Harry can do so via an online fundraising page.