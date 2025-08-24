THE Opera Boys are returning to Lichfield for a night of hits from the musicals.

The Garrick will host the concert on 5th September.

A Night at the Musicals will feature the group’s famed four-part harmonies deliver numbers from the likes of Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Frozen, Phantom of the Opera and West Side Story.

A spokesperson said:

“This show has something for everyone and is perfect for musical theatre lovers both young and old. “With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and a great line in humour, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful and emotional music.”

Tickets are £27.50 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.