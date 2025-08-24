PARENTS are being urged to make sure their children are vaccinated before they return to school.

Health chiefs in Staffordshire are reminding residents that they can protect youngsters from preventable illnesses.

Routine vaccinations are available for flu, HPV, tetanus, diphtheria, polio, makes, mumps rubella and meningitis.

Dr Rachel Gallyot, Chief Medical Officer for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent said:

“Vaccinations are one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect children from serious illnesses. “As a doctor and a parent, I can’t stress enough how important it is to keep up to date with routine immunisations – especially as children head back to school and mix with others. “Checking your child’s vaccination status now can prevent avoidable illness later on.”

Details on eligibility and how to book can be found at www.nhs.uk/vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine.