POLICE are appealing for help to trace a missing Lichfield woman.

Alex, 29, was last heard from at 1.40am this morning (24th August).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Alex is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair, either straight or curled.

“She was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a short sleeve top. She also has links to the Telford area.

“If you’ve seen Alex or you know where she could be, get in touch with us.”