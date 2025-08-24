POLICE are appealing for help to trace a missing Lichfield woman.
Alex, 29, was last heard from at 1.40am this morning (24th August).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Alex is described as being around 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length blonde hair, either straight or curled.
“She was last seen wearing blue jeans and possibly a short sleeve top. She also has links to the Telford area.
“If you’ve seen Alex or you know where she could be, get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 184 of 24th August.