A SERVICE at the National Memorial Arboretum will commemorate the anniversary of the Greek Campaign during the Second World War.

The Brotherhood of Veterans of the 1941 Greek Campaign will host the ceremony at 11.30am on 6th September.

A spokesperson said:

“Ten thousand men were captured and became prisoners of war, enduring massive hardship and terrifying trials until liberation. “The horrors of war and incarceration created a band of spirited and brave young men whose camaraderie and resilience survives even to this day.”

