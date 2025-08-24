TIME is running out for people to have their say on local government reorganisation.

Proposals have been drawn up which would see an end to two-tier authority areas across the country.

It would mean Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council would become part of a unitary authority instead.

But alternative plans have been drawn up, including one envisaging a county-wide council and another eyeing a series of smaller unitary authorities.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, has previously thrown his weight behind an option which would see the area merge with East Staffordshire and Tamworth.

He said that while he was not in favour of the change to local government, he was keen to ensure the best possible option for local residents was pursued.

“The three-unitary model isn’t perfect, but it’s the least worst option and one that still delivers the efficiencies Government is looking for, without losing sight of the communities we’re here to serve.”

Ahead of final proposals being drawn up and submitted in November, residents and organisations are being asked for their views.

A survey is open until 1st September. It can be completed online.