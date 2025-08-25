THE organisers of a local fun run are on the lookout for volunteers to help the event run smoothly.

The Shenstone 10k and Family Fun Day takes place on 28th September.

The event is organised by Friends and Relations of Greysbrooke Primary School, and will see more than 500 participants take on the course.

All profits raised will help fund improvements at Greysbrooke Primary School, including installing electric to the new outdoor classroom and creating themed reading corners in every classroom. In addition, donations will be made to local charities including Acorns Children’s Hospice, Kids’ Village and the Buddy Bag Foundation.

Organisers are still looking for local volunteers to join the marshal team on race day. No experience is needed – a full briefing and everything required will be provided.

A spokesperson said:

“The Shenstone 10K really brings the community together, but we couldn’t do it without our brilliant marshals. “The fun run isn’t just about running, there are lots of ways to get involved. Being a marshal means you can be part of the buzz, keep runners safe and help make sure this fantastic community event goes ahead. “We’d love to hear from anyone who can spare a few hours to help out and be part of the atmosphere.”

For more details on how to volunteer, email frogsgreysbrooke@gmail.com.

The event is sponsored by Haywards Transport, Autosmart International, The Plough at Shenstone, The Fox and Hounds, Walker Solicitors and Wilcox Refinishers.

The 10K race kicks off at 10am from Shenstone Playing Fields. Participants must be aged over 15. To register visit www.avtiming.com/shenstone.