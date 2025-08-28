LOCAL beekeepers are calling on residents to lobby their MPs over the rise of a predator that poses a “serious risk” to the ecosystem.

South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association is raising awareness of the dangers Yellow-legged Asian Hornets pose to honeybees and wild pollinators.

A single nest of the non-native species can consume up to 11kg of insects a year, devastating ecosystems and putting biodiversity at risk.

They are now using Yellow-legged Asian Hornet Week to highlight the increase in sightings over the past year, with reports saying the numbers this year are double what they were at the same point in 2024.

Wendy Woodward, president of the South Staffordshire and District Beekeepers Association, said:

“This year has seen a rise in reports, including a sighting in neighbouring Shropshire – and numbers are expected to increase further through until late summer. “We would like to urge residents to write to local MPs to help galvanise action over Yellow-legged Asian Hornets.”

Residents who spot the non-native species are being asked to report it via the free Asian Hornet Watch app.

Wendy said:

“The Yellow-Legged Asian Hornet is one of the biggest threats facing our pollinators today. “Without urgent public awareness and strong Government support, we risk losing honeybees and countless native species that underpin our food system. “Every sighting reported can make a difference in stopping their spread. By taking part in this appeal to lobby MPs, Lichfield and Burntwood residents can play a vital role in safeguarding our region’s bees, biodiversity, and food security.”

For more information visit www.bbka.org.uk/asian-hornet-week.