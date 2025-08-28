A BURNTWOOD man is going on the run to raise money for charity in memory of his friend.

Lewis Johnson will run 64 miles in aid of the Mel Evans MBE Foundation.

His journey will take him from the home of his friend Jordan Pilkington to Manchester United’s Old Trafford ground.

Lewis said:

“Jordan was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in July 2019 and sadly lost his battle last August aged 27. “He loved Manchester United and was a season ticket holder from the age of 16. “Motor Neurone Disease is an incurable disease which sees the body lose the ability to walk or talk. There is no cure and once diagnosed you are served a death sentence. “I set up the Forever 27 initiative in aid of Jordan – and last year kicked off with seven half-marathons in seven days, finishing at Jordan’s home in Featherstone. This year I am running 64 miles from his home to Old Trafford. “I am a patron of the amazing Mel Evans MBE Foundation which has a mission to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.”

People can donate to Lewis’ fundraising efforts online.