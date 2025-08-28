A SENIOR county councillor has told residents across Lichfield and Burntwood who are painting the flag of St George on local roads that taxpayers will have to foot the bill to remove them.
A number of locations have seen the red cross daubed on islands and give way road markings.
But Cllr Peter Mason, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said people should find other ways to demonstrate their “patriotism”.
The Reform UK councillor also warned that taxpayers were footing the bill for removing any unauthorised road markings:
“Although we appreciate people showing their patriotism, we cannot condone painting highways assets in this way.
“This presents a safety and insurance issue and will have to be removed at the expense of the taxpayer.
“We would encourage residents to show their love for their county in other ways that do not involve painting the highway, such as flying a flag if it is done in a safe way.”
A number of flags have also been put up across the area as part of a national movement in recent days.
But Cllr Mason warned that while they would not be removed as a rule, those found to be causing safety issues could be cut down.
“Modern lighting columns are not designed to take the weight of flags or stepladders leaning against them, so while people can demonstrate their love for their country, it must be done safely.
“We will not remove any flags flying from lampposts as long as they follow our flag protocol. This means that only the flag of St George, the Union flag, the County Standard or any UK military flag can be flown on our assets.
“Any flags not covered by this protocol – and those that have been modified or contain offensive language – will be removed.
“Added to this, any flags that are blocking the highway or causing a safety issue will be referred to our partner EON to consider removal.”
Cllr Alex Farrell, Conservative representative for Lichfield Rural South, said he was pleased to see flags flying across the local area:
“I have really enjoyed seeing the flags popping up all over the place – and many residents have said the same.
“I am surprised that Reform UK are not reacting positively to the fantastic initiative.
“We tend to shy away from patriotism in the UK, whereas other countries are all too happy to fly the nation’s flag.
“I for one am proud of our country and I would encourage Reform UK to join me and local residents in celebrating our country and support the flying of Union flags across Staffordshire.”
Further to this, who is responsible for the flags that have been put up on lamp posts around Lichfield? Does anyone know?
Flying my country’s flag is something I approve of, if the intent is to signal unity, welcome, and pride. However, I’d ask these patriots (and why do they always seem to pronounce the work as Pay-triot – that’s American), what are they proud of, exactly?
Further, patriots could show their love for their community by donating to the foodbanks (that we shouldn’t have), volunteering to coach a junior football team or with the Brownies (if they pass the necessary DBS checks of course) or go litter picking.
Will they come back and remove these flags when the winter weather comes and they get ragged and dirty, or is Eastern Avenue condemned to look like a tatty hellscape.
To Cllr Farrel, who I like, I’d ask if you know the impact these displays have on people who don’t look like him, or have none of his privilidge? Has he considered that maybe they feel less safe, particularly the children who go back to school next week?
It’s a blight on the community.. they’ve popped up in Lichfield too. These people don’t even know the history of the St George.
I’m happy to pull them down and have the argument with them personally. I’ll also argue that there is a lot more to being British than wrapping yourself in a flag and plastering yourself with flag and bulldog tattoos. I see them on TV spouting their rubbish, waving their flags and it makes me embarrassed to be British. I swear half of them cannot even speak proper English..