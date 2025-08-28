A SENIOR county councillor has told residents across Lichfield and Burntwood who are painting the flag of St George on local roads that taxpayers will have to foot the bill to remove them.

A number of locations have seen the red cross daubed on islands and give way road markings.

But Cllr Peter Mason, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, said people should find other ways to demonstrate their “patriotism”.

The Reform UK councillor also warned that taxpayers were footing the bill for removing any unauthorised road markings:

“Although we appreciate people showing their patriotism, we cannot condone painting highways assets in this way. “This presents a safety and insurance issue and will have to be removed at the expense of the taxpayer. “We would encourage residents to show their love for their county in other ways that do not involve painting the highway, such as flying a flag if it is done in a safe way.”

A number of flags have also been put up across the area as part of a national movement in recent days.

But Cllr Mason warned that while they would not be removed as a rule, those found to be causing safety issues could be cut down.

“Modern lighting columns are not designed to take the weight of flags or stepladders leaning against them, so while people can demonstrate their love for their country, it must be done safely. “We will not remove any flags flying from lampposts as long as they follow our flag protocol. This means that only the flag of St George, the Union flag, the County Standard or any UK military flag can be flown on our assets. “Any flags not covered by this protocol – and those that have been modified or contain offensive language – will be removed. “Added to this, any flags that are blocking the highway or causing a safety issue will be referred to our partner EON to consider removal.”

Cllr Alex Farrell, Conservative representative for Lichfield Rural South, said he was pleased to see flags flying across the local area:

“I have really enjoyed seeing the flags popping up all over the place – and many residents have said the same. “I am surprised that Reform UK are not reacting positively to the fantastic initiative. “We tend to shy away from patriotism in the UK, whereas other countries are all too happy to fly the nation’s flag. “I for one am proud of our country and I would encourage Reform UK to join me and local residents in celebrating our country and support the flying of Union flags across Staffordshire.”