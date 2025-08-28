AN exhibition of pictures showcasing the beauty of cathedrals across England is coming to the city.

Lichfield Cathedral will host all 42 “portraits” by the late photographer Peter Marlow.

The English Cathedral will run from 11th September to 2nd November and will chart his ambitious work to capture all of the English Anglican cathedrals.

The collection was inspired to embark on the project after being commissioned to create images for a set of Royal Mail stamps – including one of Lichfield Cathedral.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“One of the many joys of Lichfield Cathedral is the way the light plays through the stained glass, changing the mood and the atmosphere in sometimes dramatic ways. “Each cathedral will play with the light in different ways. Each will be equally special and equally sacred. “We may not be able to visit all 42 English cathedrals at dawn, but this exhibition encourages us to marvel at these very special places which offer us time to pause and reflect and wonder.”

When he photographed the 42 cathedrals for the series, Peter took extensive time and preparation prior to and during the process in capturing the final image.

Part of this process was the use of Fujifilm FP 100 Instant film to test the view and the exposure of each shot. In recognition of this, the manufacturer has supplied instax cameras and film at the exhibitions on the tour, with visitors are asked to take photographs of the exhibition.

These instant images will create an interactive and ever-changing display that will be shared as part of the exhibition as well as on social media.

Following the exhibition at Lichfield Cathedral, Peter Marlow: The English Cathedral will head to Southwark Cathedral and Salisbury Cathedral in 2026.