A RAILWAY upgrade plan has been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP after the project took a “major step forward”.

The Midlands Rail Hub scheme aims to increase capacity on local routes, including the Cross City Line to and from Lichfield.

The initiative is being funded by the Government and has seen four preferred partners named to design and deliver improvements.

Labour MP Dave Robertson said:

“It’s great to see progress on Midlands Rail Hub. The Cross City Line is the busiest commuter line outside of London and this project means we will go from two trains per hour to four between Lichfield and Birmingham. “Midlands Rail Hub will make the passenger experience much better and help to connect people with opportunities, jobs and homes. “Today’s news will help us move forward with that plan and get those extra services onto the timetable.”

The proposals for the Cross City Line will look to return the route to pre-pandemic service levels.

The preferred partners – made up of VolkerRail, Laing O’Rourke, AtkinsRéalis, Siemens Mobility, and Network Rail – will also be responsible for the delivery of other enhancements as part of the Midlands Rail Hub project.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said:

“The Midlands Rail Hub will be transformational for economic growth, jobs and homes in the region – and it’s great to see this new alliance ready to deliver vital improvements that will deliver for passengers and freight. “With £123million already released to Network Rail as part of its Plan for Change, this Government is forging ahead with its promise to create the modern transport system Britain needs and deserves.”

Denise Wetton, Network Rail’s central route director, said:

“Midlands Rail Hub is a brilliant example of the benefits the railway provides to the everyday lives of people, communities and businesses. “It will connect more people with new opportunities, create new jobs and access to careers, and be a catalyst for much-needed housebuilding. “Identifying the preferred alliance partners is a really important step and highlights the commitment and intent to deliver a project of this size and the huge amounts of benefits it will provide to the Midlands and beyond.”