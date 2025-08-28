A CREATIVE writing group in Lichfield has confirmed its dates for the rest of the year.

The Birthplace Writers’ Group meets at the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum between 2pm and 3.30pm on set Saturdays.

Organisers have confirmed people can go along on 13th September, 11th October, 8th November and 13th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Fancy trying your hand at creative writing? The free and informal meetings are a supportive environment to develop your writing, whether it be prose or poetry.”

For more details visit sjbmwg.wordpress.com.