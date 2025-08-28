POLICE are trying to trace two people after a number of thefts and attempts to access properties in Lichfield.

The men, who were wearing bikes and balaclavas, were spotted in the Darwin Park area overnight between 25th and 26th August.

Officers say the duo attempted to access gardens, garages and properties.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said:

“A few pushbikes were stolen and also a Ford Torneo in Blue was taken. Anyone who has any further information is asked to contact police on 101.”