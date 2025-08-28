A POP-UP house and disco event is coming to Lichfield.

Vocalise will be at Lichfield’s Brew City on 4th October with the New York DJ Victor Simonelli and Miss Moneypenny’s founder Jim ‘Shaft’ Ryan.

The event is being organised by husband and wife team Chris and Sophie Walton alongside their friend Lee Duffy.

Sophie said:

“Vocalise has always been about creating safe, inclusive club events where the focus is purely on quality house and disco. “Bringing that energy to our hometown of Lichfield feels really special – and Brew City is the perfect space for this one-off pop-up.”

Tickets can be booked online.