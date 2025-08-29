A BREWERY is celebrating the first anniversary of a pub in Lichfield city centre.

The Beacon opened its doors under the ownership of Titanic Brewery in 2024.

Bosses say they have been “blown away” by the support of local customers.

A spokesperson said:

“Over the last 12 months we’ve been proud to serve over 50,000 pints of Titanic cask ale, not to mention showcasing over 100 different casks from guest breweries – and of course hundreds of kegs of fresh Titanic and guest craft beer too. “We’ve been blown away by the incredible welcome that Jg team have had from the people of Lichfield. “It has been an absolute privilege to become part of the local community.”