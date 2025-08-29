A LOCAL hospital is celebrating after receiving accreditation for care given to women living with endometriosis.

Spire Little Aston Hospital has been recognised as a centre of excellence by the British Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy.

The service is lead by consultant gynaecologist Mohan Kumar and sees patients given tailored treatment plans designed to address the physical and emotional challenges of the condition.

According to the World Health Organisation, endometriosis affects roughly 190 million women around the globe, but remains widely misdiagnosed.

Mr Kumar said:

“Becoming an accredited endometriosis centre is an important step forward for both our team and the patients we support. “We see first-hand how much of an impact endometriosis can have, and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the right care, at the right time, for every patient at Spire Little Aston Hospital.”

Vicky Morris, Hospital Director at Spire Little Aston Hospital, said:

“We’re proud to be recognised as an accredited endometriosis centre. This achievement reflects the skill and dedication of our team, and our commitment to delivering outstanding, patient-focused care.”